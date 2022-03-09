Under 50? You’re Still at Risk for Colon Cancer

Under 50? You’re Still at Risk for Colon Cancer

Sponsored - It used to be 50. Now, anyone approaching their 45th birthday should talk to their primary care provider to schedule a possibly lifesaving colonoscopy.

The change comes as people under 50 are more commonly being diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

In fact, colorectal cancer is the No. 1 cancer killer among people under 50 years old in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute.

Why the Guidelines Changed

Over the last 20 years, experts in the field of oncology and gastroenterology noticed trends, including:

An increase of more than 10% of colorectal cancers in people ages 20 to 39

An increase of the same rate of the same cancers in people ages 40-50

Reducing the recommended age to 45 makes sense in light of these numbers. A colonoscopy can stop colorectal cancer, which is among the most common – and deadly – forms of the disease. Avera Medical Group and the American Cancer Association both recommend the new age guideline.

“The danger of skipping a colonoscopy is that an undetected tumor in your colon could grow and metastasize to the lymph nodes or even the liver or bones, making it much more difficult to treat,” said Christopher Hurley, MD, a gastroenterologist at Avera Medical Group Gastroenterology.

Why Colonoscopy is Best

Colonoscopy is widely considered the best exam to stop this cancer. Why? Doctors can not only detect colon cancer early, they can stop it from developing altogether by removing precancerous polyps.

Doctors use a scope fitted with a tiny camera to explore your colon, and if they find a polyp, they can remove it right then and there. If they find a lesion, they can biopsy it and determine if you need further surgery or other treatment.

Early detection offers the best chance for a better outcome should you receive a cancer diagnosis.

Colon Cancer Symptoms

Talk to your doctor if you experience any of these:

Blood in your stools. Sometimes blood will lead to stools that are tar-like and black in color.

Internal bleeding in the colon can prevent oxygen from circulating in the blood, causing you to feel tired. Your skin might appear pale, too.

Constant gas, cramps or bloating, along with discomfort, can all be signs of an issue.

If you go from “once a day” to “a few times a day” it could be nothing. But if it seems abrupt or the shift is dramatic – talk to your provider.

When cancer impacts the normal process, you could have unintentional weight loss.

Simply put: If you’re 45 or older and still need a colonoscopy, it’s time to get it done. Request an appointment online.