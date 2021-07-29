Register Today for the Night of Hope & Caring Golf Tournament

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Night of Hope and Caring and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Night of Hope and Caring, visit https://night-of-hope-caring-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com/

Night of Hope & Caring Golf Tournament - Augusdt 20th, 2021

The community is invited to be a part of a Night of Hope & Caring by joining the first ever golf tournament at Great Shots in Sioux Falls. This event will raise money for local elementary schools in efforts to help level the playing field for kids who do not benefit from parent support groups such as PTA’s or PTO’s.

Each dollar provides for a more well-rounded educational experience for students who would generally not be able to afford certain opportunities.

You can register in teams of 6 or less. Each team will have their own bay assigned at Great Shots. You can register online by going to the Registration Page.

The days events will include competitions, food, and much more!

12:00 - Early check in and opportunity for practice swings

12:30-2:00 - Nacho bar (open at tee line)

1:00 - Announcements & tournament begins

3:00 (approximately) - Prizes distributed

*Drinks & other food can be ordered through your bay server.

Try your swing at prize winning contests: