Chislic Festival Returns on July 31st

Like many other events, the 2020 Chislic Festival was impacted by COVID-19. In April 2020, the Festival board voted to suspend their plans to host the 2020 Chislic Festival. The safety of everyone concerned was the primary reason for this decision. The board was saddened to cancel the festival, but knew this was the best decision for public health. Planning for the 2021 Festival was begun almost immediately and the board was determined to bring the Chislic Festival back to the region when it was safe.

Through the course of the last year and a half, the Chislic Festival board worked to present the most exciting festival yet. The 3rd Annual South Dakota Chislic Festival will be held on Saturday, July 31st at Freeman’s 40-acre Prairie Arboretum from 10AM to 9PM. The festival committees have prepared a chislic-day filled with food, beverages, activities, and entertainment for all ages. The SDCF will again have its own booth serving chislic. For the 2021 festival, the SDCF will be the provider of all alcoholic beverages, with proceeds directly supporting the festival infrastructure. Make plans now to attend this years Chislic Festival in Freeman, SD.

Friday, July 30

5-8 pm: Freeman Lions Club BBQ Stop by the Community Center at 224 S. Wipf Street and support the Freeman Lions Club (a SDCF Sponsor) at their annual event. Pork loin sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, chips, drink and dessert available for a freewill donation. Take-out available!

Saturday, July 31

7:30 am: Mutton Run: 10k, 5k & 1 mile walk/run Salem Mennonite Home, 106 W 7th St, Freeman

Following events are all at the Prairie Arboretum

10 am: Opening Ceremony

10 am-9 pm: Chislic, Chislic, Chislic! Along with a wide variety of food items, craft beer by Ben’s Brewing Company, domestic beer by Freeman Fire Department & other beverages.

10 am-7 pm: BINGO

10 am-7 pm: The Kid Zone by First Church of God

10:30 am: Live Music: Uncle Roy & The Boys

11 am: ‘Shashlic, Not Your Daddy’s Chislic’ Presented by Ian Tuttle and Marnette Hofer. Hear the history of chislic and taste delicious samples, while supplies last! Presentation also at 1 pm, 3 pm & 5 pm

12 pm: Live Music: Sioux Falls Country Tempo

2 pm: Live Music: Maggie In the Meantime

4 pm: Chislic Judge Introduction & Contest Winners

4:30 pm: Live Music: Jim River Band

6:30 pm: Live Music: Mogens Heroes

Around town

10 am-6 pm: Heritage Hall Museum & Archives Adjacent to the Prairie Arboretum. Visit the amazing exhibits this hidden treasure has to offer, with your paid admission.

9 pm-1 am: Hootz Bar, Live Music: Uncle Roy and the Boys

Main Street & More - Hours vary by business Take time to explore all Freeman has to offer. Stop by our local businesses and our sponsors.

The South Dakota Chislic Festival is a non-profit family-friendly food festival based in rural Freeman, SD. The organization is guided by an 11-member Board of Directors drawn from across southeast South Dakota and the Chislic Circle. The goal of the non-profit is to secure funds through the festival to, not only maintain and grow the festival, but to provide grants to local area non-profit organizations that make an impact in the area.

The South Dakota Chislic Festival began in 2018 with a desire to promote Freeman and the greater Chislic Circle, building on the food and heritage of the region. The first festival went well with thousands of attendees from all over. With 10 months of planning and a number of intended improvements, the 2019 festival feedback proved the board was on the right track. The 2nd Annual festival was a resounding success and the board is excited for what the 3rd Annual Chislic Festival brings this weekend.