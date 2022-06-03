Buying the Right Mattress is More Than How It Feels

Sponsored - Do you know how your mattress was made? What about the materials inside? Could you even say where it was made? We recently sat down with Travis, a Mattress Expert at Comfort King Mattress Factory, to ask him a few questions about how mattresses are made and what to know about finding the right mattress materials for your needs.

Q: Should I only purchase a mattress based on it feels?

A: It is more than just about how does it feel. It’s also about how the mattress is built and the type of materials used. Even a mattress build with low quality materials can feel good when you try it out, but it won’t last for long. The first thing you should ask is what materials your mattress is made of.

Q: What layers/materials go into a mattress?

A: Any mattress of quality needs to have a coil system; it is the most durable part of the mattress and provides you with support. Next is the different types of cushion layers, which typically is foam. Foam is always the weak link in a mattress, which is why Comfort King uses materials that are going to hold up better over time, like a secondary coil system and our FLOWT zero gravity gel.

Q: Which will last longer, a mattress made of foam or springs? Why?

A: Coils will always outperform foam in any durability test. Foam is a cushion layer, whereas coils are a support layer. Would you rather drive over a bridge made of foam or steel? The answer is obvious because steel is much stronger than foam and will certainly last longer.

Q: I sometimes feel a dip in my mattress, but I can’t actually see it. Am I crazy?

A: No, you’re not crazy. That’s just how most mattresses are made today. You will start to feel the wear long before you see the wear. We call this a Soft Spot. Comfort King is the only place you can buy a mattress that has a warranty that covers Soft Spots.

Q: What is a Soft Spot?

A: A soft spot is loss of firmness or support in a mattress, which by the way is the biggest complaint in the mattress industry. Comfort King is the only place you can buy a mattress that has a warranty that covers Soft Spots.

Q: Why don’t “big box brands” recognize an invisible Soft Spot?

A: They don’t have a method or means to measure them. Plus, they would not want to recognize the spots, but the low quality materials would never pass the test. At Comfort King, we can use our technology to find the Soft Spot and fix the issue right here in our factory.

Q: Why do “big box brands” base their guarantee on visible inches instead of the feel of the mattress?

A: This is really the way it has always been done. The truth is, mattresses lose 20 times more firmness than they do height. This means that your mattress will retain its height, but your comfort will suffer. This allows those brands to skirt around their guarantee.

Q: How can Comfort King help me find a better mattress?

A: We have 18 different models on our showroom floor to choose from. If you don’t find a model that meet your needs, we can build you a custom mattress. Our mattress technicians can build all of our mattress in about a week right here in our factory in Sioux Falls. Plus, we can deliver your mattress to you. We deliver within a 250-mile radius of Sioux Falls.

