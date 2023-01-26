Feeling Stressed? Learn Why Your Mattress Might Be the Culprit.

Sponsored - We all know that a good night’s sleep keeps us happy and healthy. Experts say getting 7 or more hours of sleep at night help with reducing stress. A major factor in getting better sleep is finding the right mattress. But where do you start?

Choosing the right sleep set is a decision only you can make. The best solution for one person may not be the solution for someone else. Here are some tips for selecting the proper sleep set for you.

PREPARE TO SHOP

This is the one decision you need to make lying down! Be sure to wear comfortable clothes and shoes you can remove easily. If you’re going to share this bed, bring your partner along and “test drive” a variety of mattresses together.

DISCARD OLD NOTIONS ABOUT “FIRM”

Ten or fifteen years ago, conventional thinking suggested a mattress had to be as hard as a board to be good for you. Now we know that a too-hard mattress may sabotage sleep by creating uncomfortable pressure at the shoulders and hips. Today’s mattresses are much more “sleeper friendly,” combining comfort with deep-down support.

GET THE WHOLE STORY

Study all the available literature. Once you make a decision, you should ask for any special care information prepared by the manufacturer or by the store itself. Ask all your mattress questions to an in-store specialist at either our Fargo or Sioux Falls locations.

DON’T BE FOOLED BY PRETTY FABRICS

Most mass-produced mattresses are filled with low-grade polyurethane foam, then covered with attractive fabrics to give the appearance of quality.

It’s what’s on the inside that counts!

ABOUT THE GUARANTEE

The guarantee is there to protect you against product defects, not against the gradual loss of comfort and support. Although a sleep set may be usable after 15 years, it may no longer be providing the comfort and support your body needs.

BIGGER IS BETTER

If you sleep with someone else, don’t settle for anything smaller than a queen; consider a king if you’re tall or like lots of extra space (we all turn between 20-40 times a night).

BUY A MATCHING SET

Don’t make the mistake of putting a new mattress on an old box spring. A mattress and box spring are designed to work together as a sleep set. The box spring acts like a giant shock absorber, taking a lot of the nightly wear and tear, and contributes to the bed’s overall comfort and support.

INVEST IN THE BEST

When you consider that you’ll be spending three of the next ten years in bed, it makes sense to invest in the best-quality sleep set your budget will allow. Averaged over its projected lifespan, even the most expensive bed costs less per day than a cup of coffee!

If you’re ready for a better night’s sleep, stop by Comfort King at 4701 W. Empire Place in Sioux Falls, behind the Empire Mall. Let their team of mattress technicians help you find the mattress of your dreams.

Source: The Better Sleep Council