Finding the Right Mattress with a Comfort King Mattress Expert

Sponsored - Nothing is more important than your sleep. So, buying a mattress shouldn’t be something to just skimp out on.

We recently sat down with Travis, a Mattress Expert at Comfort King Mattress Factory, to ask him a few questions about finding the perfect mattress.

Q: What should I do when trying to find the right mattress for me?

A: So much of finding the right mattress is about how it feels. We never want to sell a mattress to a person that hasn’t tried it out. We always discourage our customers from buying over the phone or online. We would prefer them to come into the factory and try out a mattress to find the best mattress that suits their needs.

Q: Is laying on a mattress for 30 seconds long enough to test it out?

A: Not even close! We suggest testing a mattress for at least two minutes. During that time, it is important to try it out how you actually sleep. For example, if you usually sleep on your side, then we want you to lay on your side. You should act as if the mattress is already yours.

Q: How many different mattresses are on the floor to try out?

A: We have 18 different models on the floor at all times for our customers to try out and choose from.

Q: What if I don’t find a model that I like?

A: If for some reason you don’t find exactly what you’re looking for on our floor, our team of trained mattress technicians will build and create a mattress that meets your needs. Our factory is located within our show room so you can trust your mattress is being made locally and to your expectations.

Q: When can I expect my custom mattress to be ready? Can you deliver it to me when it’s done?

A: Not only do we build custom mattresses, but each and every mattress is built after the order. Regardless if it’s custom or not. Our mattress technicians can build your mattress in about a week. We can certainly deliver your mattress to you. We deliver within a 250-mile radius of Sioux Falls.

Q: Can you take my old mattress for me?

A: Yes, we can take your old mattress off your hands. After we deliver and finish setting up your new mattress, we can assist in moving it to a new room or take it with us. Some mattresses we remove from customers’ homes are able to be donated, based on their condition of course!

