It’s Time to Get the Best Sleep of Your Life

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Comfort King and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Comfort King, visit comfortking.net.

You always hear how beneficial 8 hours of quality sleep can be to your overall health. But what you don’t always hear, is how to truly get that restful shut eye.

It’s not all about your level of tiredness, the darkness of your sleeping environment, or even what mattress you sleep on. It’s much more than that.

Mayo Clinic has some basic tips to get better sleep. To start with, set a sleep schedule and stick to it, which includes avoiding long daytime naps. Also, pay attention to what you’re eating and drinking, and make sure to include physical activity into your daily routine.

Creating a restful environment is important as well. This typically means keeping your room cool, dark and quiet. Avoiding bright lights, like from cell phones, right before bed will also provide for more rejuvenating sleep. Reading or journaling out your worries can also help your mind relax before bed.

Another way to promote better sleep is by doing pre-rest stretching. This includes doing stretches to target your neck, shoulders, back and legs.

Stretching before bed can also help with nocturnal back pain. According to WebMD, aches and pains in your back area common, with about 80% of Americans experiencing them at some point in their lifetime.

Sometimes it’s also about changing the position you are sleeping in. Zero gravity mattresses and bedframes can help in numerous ways, including improving circulation, reducing snoring and swelling, and improving breathing and digestion. This can also help with those pesky back pains noted before.

