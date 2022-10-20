Sleep Tips from a Sleep Expert

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Comfort King and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Comfort King, visit https://comfortking.net.

8 hours of Quality Sleep, every day, is essential to our health.

All of our vital organs, especially our brains(!), along with our immune system, depend on sleep – every day! At Comfort King, our Lifetime Comfort Guarantee, which we invented back in 1996, is a valuable service that we offer to help people make changes to the comfort or support to their existing mattress. We are more than happy for the opportunity to work with our customers in their efforts to refine their bed to their individual needs.

But, the fact is that the human body is the most complicated system on planet Earth, and there are a lot of different factors that determine both the quality & quantity of the sleep that we get.

Sometimes the mattress has nothing to do with it. Stating this obvious truth does NOT mean that we, at Comfort King, don’t want to work with you. We do! But we would be doing you a disservice if we didn’t share some of the valuable tools that we use in our own homes, and with our friends & family.

So, if you are having trouble getting 8 hours of good sleep, on a regular basis, here are some ideas and resources that we hope you find helpful. At Comfort King, we do not recommend long term use of sleep drugs to maintain a healthy sleep life. Natural remedies and exercises are preferred for a long healthy life.

THE BASICS

There are a few basic tips to get you the best sleep possible. Sticking to a set sleep schedule will help, which includes waking up and going to bed at the same time each day, including on the weekend or vacation days. It is also beneficial to limit daytime napping.

Pay attention to what and when you eat and drink. Don’t go to bed hungry or too full. Discomfort caused by stomach grumbles or feeling too full will impact your sleep.

Pay attention to the health of your body and your mind. Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine. It’s also a good idea to manage your stress and anxieties and even journaling before bed can help calm your thoughts before bed.

If you feel like you have more trouble than you can manage on your own, be sure to make an appointment with your doctor. Learn more here.

NOCTURNAL BACK PAIN

Roughly 80% of Americans will experience some form of back pain in their life, and many of those will have nocturnal back pain. There are a variety of factors that can contribute to nighttime back pain, such as fractures, certain diseases, or even your sleeping positions.

But as debilitating as back pain can be, most instances of it are manageable, and people who get adequate rest and proper exercise often see improvement within a matter of weeks. Learn more here.

PRE-SLEEP STRETCHING

Among the many natural sleep remedies, stretching is often overlooked. But stretching your entire body before bed can help you fall asleep faster and improve the quality of your sleep.

Stretches to do include neck stretches, a body bear hug, child’s pose, low lunges, and hip stretches. Learn more here.

LIGHT EXPOSURE

Keep in sync with your Circadian rhythm (sleep/wake cycle) by exposing yourself to as much bright light as possible during the day, which can help your body at bedtime. The light helps your body naturally produce melatonin, a hormone that facilitates sleep. The closer you get to bedtime, the darker your environment should be.

It also helps to avoid blue light devices right before bed, such as cellphones, tablets and televisions, as that light can disrupt your sleep cycle.

ZERO GRAVITY SLEEPING

IMPROVES CIRCULATION: When in zero-G position, reduced pressure on the heart and elevated legs means your body is able to circulate blood much more efficiently, and with less effort.

Reduces SNORING and improves BREATHING: When you lie flat on your back, the soft tissues in the very back of your throat or excess fat around the neck can partially obstruct your airway, causing vibrations when air tries to pass through. By elevating the head and upper body, that obstruction is relieved, allowing your airway to open back up for improved breathing and reduced snoring.

IMPROVES DIGESTION: As many of us know, food passes more easily through the esophagus and into the stomach when the head is in an upright position. And what about that acid reflux and heartburn? They’re kept at bay too, thanks to gravity’s pull which keeps pesky stomach acids from bubbling up into the esophagus.

REDUCES SWELLING: A result of excess fluid buildup from pressurized blood vessels, swelling is especially common in the legs, ankles and feet. By reclining into zero gravity, you can reduce the stress on those areas, allowing that fluid to distribute more evenly throughout the body.

IMPOVES BACK PAIN: While in zero-G, the spine is put into a neutral position that can relieve tension that causes back pain. Pressure is distributed evenly between the individual vertebrae and spinal muscles, helping to lessen soreness and discomfort.

For more information on getting your best sleep, talk to a sleep expert at Comfort King Mattress Factory.