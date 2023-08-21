Struggling with sleep? Learn how these local fitness coaches get the best night’s sleep!

Sponsored - We all know that a good night’s sleep keeps us happy and healthy. Experts say getting 7 or more hours of sleep at night can help live a healthier life. A major factor in getting better sleep is finding the right mattress. But where do you start?

We recently sat down with Megan Kool, owner of Mega Strong Fitness, to find out how she, and husband Dirk, are able to parent, own a business, and still get a good night’s sleep.

Tell us about yourselves. We are Dirk & Megan Kool, husband & wife, and also the owners of Mega Strong Fitness. Mega Strong Fitness started over 6 years ago, when I (Megan) set out on a mission to show people that they could lose weight and get in shape from the comfort of their home, with minimal equipment and cost. After Dirk & I were married, Mega Strong rapidly grew and Dirk decided to quit his job to come help me run the business. Dirk & I pride ourselves on continually learning and growing our knowledge in health & fitness and our passion for our client’s success.

As parents to 3 young children, we understand that many people are limited on time and may be unable to go to a gym or have someone watch their kids so we have made this the most efficient and cost effective home workout program in the Midwest where a trainer is there to help you every step of the way.

Why did you start Mega Strong Fitness? I started Mega Strong because I have always had a passion for health and fitness and felt that expensive gym memberships with lots of fancy equipment were not necessary to get amazing results. I love watching people become the healthiest and best versions of themselves!

What time do you get up each morning? Dirk and I wake up at 4:50 am each day and get ready to be out in our garage gym and ready to lead our workouts by 5:25.

Why is the quality of sleep you get so important? Adequate & quality sleep leads to a strong immune system which helps protect against illness. Sleep also plays a pivotal role in maintaining a healthy weight, regulating metabolism, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions. Sleep also helps our bodies to recover from intense workouts and to be able to perform each day. As trainers who workout twice a day, 6 days a week, it is vital for us to get quality sleep and to be able to show up each day for our clients.

What are some issues you have had with past mattresses? Dirk & I used to sleep on a standard memory foam mattress and had a lot of trouble with the mattress constantly sagging and dipping in certain areas and also we would wake up extremely warm in the middle of the night.

Do you have an adjustable base? If so, would you get one again? Our adjustable base has been a game changer! We love being able to sit up in bed and watch tv or read and being able to control our own sides keeps us both happy. I highly recommend the adjustable base from Comfort King!

What is your favorite thing about your Comfort King Mattress? Besides being the most comfortable mattress we have ever slept on, our Comfort King mattress forms to our bodies without leaving any indentations or sagging. We also loved their lifetime guarantee and customer service!

What would you tell someone who is looking for a mattress? We would recommend buying factory direct from Comfort King which means they put more money into the product and they can come adjust your mattress over time if needed. We also recommend supporting local!

When you consider that you’ll be spending three of the next ten years in bed, it makes sense to invest in the best-quality sleep set your budget will allow. Averaged over its projected lifespan, even the most expensive bed costs less per day than a cup of coffee!

If you’re ready for a better night’s sleep, stop by Comfort King at 4701 W. Empire Place in Sioux Falls, behind the Empire Mall. Let their team of mattress technicians help you find the mattress of your dreams.