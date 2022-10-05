3 Ways to Make Your Gifts More Meaningful this Holiday Season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Diamond Room and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Diamond Room, visit https://www.thediamondroom.com/

The holiday gift giving season is fast approaching and many of us are starting to think about what to give our friends and family. With new ideas, better technologies, and longer wish lists, it can be difficult to find someone that perfect gift that they will treasure forever.

So, what is the best way to give someone a gift? Do you buy something off their wish list because you know they want it? Do you go rogue, ignore the list completely, and buy the trendiest gift of the year in hopes they will like? Maybe a simple gift card is the way to go so they can buy what they want?

While these ideas are great, are any of them truly meaningful and coming from your heart?

These three suggestions can help ensure your holiday gifts are meaningful this year.

Give Something That Matters to Them

There are many ways to make sure you are giving gifts that matter to that specific person. Have they dropped any hints on something they’d like to receive? Have they started any new hobbies or interests? Taking time to get know the person on a deeper level will help you as you begin hunting for their gift.

Give Something That Connects You Together

Maybe it’s a framed picture from a fun experience you had together. Maybe there is a toy that you both played with while growing up that has long since been forgotten. Maybe it’s a new book from an author you both enjoy reading. Giving a gift with a personal connection shows that person how much they mean to you.

Give Something That Captures an Important Time in Their Life

Everyone has had a moment in their life they wish they could remember forever. It could be the birth of a child, your first time flying in an airplane, or your first pet. Having an item that a person can touch and see to remind them of the joyful memory they were able to have can last a lifetime.

Give the Gift with No Comparison

Whether you’re shopping for a necklace with the birthstones that matter, a matching bracelet that connects the two of you together, or a customized engraved engagement ring to capture that moment in time, The Diamond Room by Spektor can help you find and create the perfect piece of jewelry to make sure that your gifts this holiday season