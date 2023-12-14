Local Sioux Falls Resident Becomes New Owner of Eilers Furs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eilers Furs and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eilers Furs, visit https://www.eilersfurs.com.

Looking for fun, new and vintage fur items? Eilers Furs, est. 1927 in Sioux Falls has you covered!

The storefront displays exquisite all natural furs and one-of-kind vintage pieces and offers additional services. Recently, a new owner took over operations.

“I’m our fourth-generation furrier, and I’m our second-generation non-family owner,” says Owner Brandy Fiala. “I have been a long-time supporter and fan of furs, and a customer of Eilers.”

How she came to be the new owner of the nearly century-old establishment happened a bit impulsively.

“I was having a red fox repaired, and one day came in and was visiting with Leonard, the previous owner, and there was an older gentleman in the store and we just got into a really good conversation that day and I stayed for a couple hours,” recalls Fiala. “In the conversation, Leonard’s age came up, and I asked what would happen to the store when he retired. I was really being selfish and thinking about my furs and what I would do, and he said that it would be over, and the store would die and his children didn’t want it, and no one could do what he did, and Eilers would be dead. And I said, ‘Calm down, I’ll do it.’ A couple months later, we were into contract, and I quit working full-time to start training with him.”

The store offers a wide range of new and vintage furs, along with matching accessories, for just about every budget.

“Fur can go for a wide range of prices. So you can find something in our store for $50 and you can find something in our store for close to $5,000,” says Fiala. “We have slippers, we have koozies, we have fur teddy bears, keychains, scarves, hats--we have fun things and we tend to think outside the box.”

Eilers Furs is more than just a store. It offers industry expertise in fur storage, cleaning, repairs, alterations, and custom design remodels. They can also help you resell items you no longer want or need.

“We believe in repurposing and keeping the natural resources going,” says Fiala. “So customers, maybe they inherited a fur, and they’ll bring them in. We have a consignment program, and we help them get the [fur] back on the street. Get them on someone else that can repurpose and wear.”

She says the fur storage is still a big part of the business, utilizing a vault that has been in existence since Eilers Furs began in 1927. And her clients for all services cover several states. Fiala is the only professional furrier in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and northwest Iowa.

Eilers Furs is the last guardian of an age-old tradition, preserving the art of fur crafting with passion, pride, and a steadfast commitment to quality. From Dakota roots, where the wild spirit of the West still thrives, we are honored to carry the legacy of the pioneers who braved the frontier with courage, freedom, and a love for the beauty of nature.

Our fur coats are a testament to our unwavering respect for the traditions that have come before us, and our cold determination to keep them alive for generations to come. Join us in our journey, and experience the warmth, comfort, and timeless elegance of a natural fur coat.