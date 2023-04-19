18 Incredible Things to Do in Sioux Falls, SD

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Sioux Falls, visit https://www.experiencesiouxfalls.com/

There are so many things to do and see in Sioux Falls, SD, no matter what season it is. It’s hard to narrow it down to just a few, so these are some of our top ten activity recommendations.

1. Thunder Road

Race some laps in a Go-Kart, play some mini golf, take a few swings in the batting cages, or head inside for some bowling, axe throwing, arcade games, laser tag, and more. Thunder Road has it all!

2. Levitt at the Falls

Enjoy free outdoor concerts during the summer in Downtown Sioux Falls at Levitt at the Falls. Hear from local, regional, and national artists of a variety of genres. Drinks will be available for purchase at each concert.

3. Eat a Macaron

If there’s one food item that is an absolute “must-try” in Sioux Falls, it’s definitely a macaron from CH Patisserie. We can assure you that you will be blown away by the creations of Chef Chris Hanmer, winner of Bravo’s Top Chef: Just Desserts Season 2.

4. McKennan Park

Take a walk through McKennan Park, located in a historic part of Sioux Falls south of downtown. The tall, lush green trees provide an incredible backdrop for photos!

5. Movie at the State Theatre

There’s no better place to watch a movie in Sioux Falls than at the historic State Theatre. After being closed for many years, the State Theatre has been brought back to life with stunning details inside and out.

6. Try Something New at the Outdoor Campus

Partake in one of the many free classes offered at the Outdoor Campus such as archery, fishing, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and much more!

7. Falls Park

A trip to Sioux Falls isn’t complete without a stop at our namesake, Falls Park. Take in the view from the five-story observation tower, and pick up something at the gift shop.

8. Butterfly House & Aquarium

Make time to stop at the Butterfly House & Aquarium where you can walk around the atrium that is home to many different butterflies. If you are lucky you may even get one to land on you!

9. SculptureWalk

Admire the amazing works of art that make up SculptureWalk in Downtown Sioux Falls. You’ll see sculptures along the sidewalks everywhere you look!

10. Big Sioux River Recreation Trail

Enjoy some quiet time on our Big Sioux River Recreation Trail. As the name suggests, the trail follows the path of the Big Sioux River as it circles through the city for over 34 miles. Walk, run, or ride a bike - whatever floats your boat!

11. Good Earth State Park

Explore the hiking trails at Good Earth State Park! This pristine land sits a few miles southeast of Sioux Falls, and it plays a significant role in the Native American heritage. Be sure to also stop at the new Visitor Center.

12. Arc of Dreams

Be sure to snap a photo of the Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls. This stainless-steel wonder that stretches the length of a football field over the Big Sioux River will leave you in awe.

13. Kirby Science Discovery Center

Bring out the inner scientist in you by checking out the Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion. There’s something that the whole family can enjoy!

14. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History

The Great Plains Zoo is home to many exotic animals from around the world. Be sure to check out their Snow Monkey exhibit and their Brown Bear exhibit!

15. B&G Milkyway

This local favorite has become a staple when it comes to ice cream. Foot traffic is constant through the doors from the day B&G Milkyway opens for the season. Enjoy tasty treats such as their long list of Avalanche flavors (their take on the DQ Blizzard).

16. Wild Water West

An afternoon at the pool is an afternoon well spent. Spend some time at Wild Water West Waterpark enjoying the many different pools and slides. Kick back and relax at this oasis!

17. Wineries

Just a short drive to the outskirts of Sioux Falls and you can sip on some great local wine at Wilde Prairie Winery, Tucker’s Walk, Humble Hill Winery, and Calico Skies all of which offer relaxing environments.

18. Cathedral of Saint Joseph

Tour the Cathedral of Saint Joseph to see the incredible beauty of this restored architectural masterpiece. There is not one bad angle for a photo here.

Don’t worry, the fun doesn’t end there! These are only 18 activity ideas, but there is an endless amount of things to do in Sioux Falls. Plan your trip to Sioux Falls today!