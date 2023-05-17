Sioux Falls: Your Next Brewery Destination

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Sioux Falls, visit https://www.experiencesiouxfalls.com/

Over the last few years, Sioux Falls has enjoyed innovative breweries pouring some incredible brews! There’s a brewery in every corner of the city, including five that are located downtown. The next time you’re craving a rich stout or a refreshing pale ale, take note and make plans to visit the craft beer scene in Sioux Falls.

Remedy Brewing One of the most popular beers from Remedy is Queen Bee, an imperial honey cream ale. This is a sweet ale with a crisp finish that is perfect on a sunny day. Remedy has something for everyone, ranging from pale ales, stouts, lagers, and everything in between.

A Homestead Brew Located on the outskirts of Sioux Falls in a rural setting is A Homestead Brew. They not only produce some great beers, but they also grow their own hops! A Homestead Brew features a wide variety of beers such as their Farmhouse Sour, Elderberry Sour, Amber Waves, Coffee Pecan Porter, and more. If you’re a fan of sours and barrel-aged beers, then this is your place!

Buffalo Ridge Brewing Located just a short drive from Sioux Falls, Buffalo Ridge is a brewery that has been growing in popularity since its opening a few years ago. The brewery features a lot of natural light in the taproom, with ample seating.

Covert Artisan Ales This brewery is the definition of fruity sours. Their beers almost always involve large amounts of fresh fruit to bring out incredible flavors. Beers that have been brewed include Boysenberry Ambrosia, Operation Dreamsicle, Strawberry Erzen, and more.

Fernson Brewing Company Try Fernson’s flagship beer: Lion’s Paw Lager—a German-style malty lager with a beautiful copper color and crisp finish. Stop by Fernson Downtown where you can enjoy a wide selection of beer, including the newest releases in their Seed Series lineup. Order yourself a tasty burger to go along with your beer and grab a table outside on their scenic patio.

Look’s Beer Co. Not only does Look’s Marketplace have amazing food, but they also have amazing beer which is brewed onsite. A few standouts include Weider Hands, a cream ale, and Cow in the Headlights, a milk stout, but there are so many other delicious beers to try.

Lupulin Brewing Company If you are a fan of IPAs, then you need to add Lupulin to your list. They have a variety of IPAs and double IPAs that pack a punch but be sure to also keep an eye out for their Scribbled Lines series, which is a program dedicated to brewing sour ales.

Obscure Brewing Obscure Brewing has a classic neighborhood feel to it, with nothing but friendly faces in sight. Grab a beer and look through the windows down at the brewing tanks to see where the beer is made. You may even see some of the work in action if you’re there at the right time. The Backcross Blueberry Belgian is a must-try beer!

Severance Brewing The folks at Severance have created a cool atmosphere by incorporating a seamless flow of indoor and outdoor seating options. The doors will be open on beautiful days for you to enjoy the warm weather. Don’t leave without trying Monster Cookie, a sweet oatmeal stout that is brewed with cinnamon, brown sugar, peanut butter, and chocolate.

WoodGrain Brewing Centrally located in Downtown Sioux Falls, WoodGrain is a great stop for your brewery itinerary. While the brewers at WoodGrain are often switching out their beers for seasonal releases, there are a few staples including SMaSH, a pale ale with a citrusy hop aroma. Carnaval IPA is one of the seasonal beers that you need to try if you see it on the menu. This is a New England-style IPA brewed with roasted cinnamon and sugar pineapple.

Find More Craft Beer While breweries are an obvious choice for craft beer, there are plenty of other Sioux Falls establishments pouring craft beer for you to enjoy.

