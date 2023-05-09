6 Upcoming Events & Festivals to Attend in Sioux Falls, SD

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Experience Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Experience Sioux Falls, visit https://www.experiencesiouxfalls.com.

1. Levitt Concerts Enjoy 50 free concerts at Levitt at the Falls all summer long on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings! This outdoor venue features an expansive lawn for you to sit back and enjoy the sounds. Food trucks and beverage services will both be available on-site. Bring your own lawn chair or rent one there.

2. Festival of Cultures The Festival of Cultures is a celebration of diversity! Enjoy performances, food trucks, crafts, kids’ activities, and more at this free event on June 10 at Levitt at the Falls.

3. Eastbank Block Parties Mark your calendars for the first Friday of June, July, and August for the Eastbank Block Parties in Downtown Sioux Falls. Your evenings will be filled with a buzz of excitement and activity at 8th & Railroad Center. Eastbank Block Parties are always a few favorite events among Sioux Falls locals. Come see why for yourself!

4. 605 Summer Classic If you’re a fan of craft beer then you need to be in Sioux Falls on June 24 for the 14th Annual 605 Summer Classic. Enjoy beer samples from nearly 20 South Dakota breweries. Live music and games will also be on hand to enhance your experience.

5. Sioux Falls Pride Parade & Festival All are welcome at the Sioux Falls Pride Parade and Festival! This family-friendly event starts with a parade down 8th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls, followed by the festival at 8th & Railroad Center. Surround yourself with entertainment, music, and more!

6. Sioux Falls Airshow The Sioux Falls Airshow is a can’t-miss event this summer! Held only every couple of years, the Airshow will bring two days of entertainment, July 29-30. This free event will feature the USAF Thunderbirds performing stunts in the sky, in addition to plenty of other things to see and do.

This is just a sampling of events, but there’s always so much going on in Sioux Falls. Discover more events with our full calendar.