When it comes to addiction, don’t choose tough love

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Face It Together and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Face It Together, visit https://www.wefaceittogether.org/.

Parents, and particularly mothers, are inundated with harmful advice and judgment when it comes to the addiction of their children. We’re here to bust some of the myths that lead to this stigma and hurt.

It’s May 15, which puts us halfway through Mental Health Awareness Month and one day after many of us just celebrated Mother’s Day. We think it’s an excellent time to focus on the role of families in our work and remember that they’re impacted by stigma, too.

Tough love

First and foremost, tough love doesn’t work nearly as well as compassion. Love and support are what encourage change, not punishment and rejection.

At Face It TOGETHER, we frequently receive calls from distressed parents. They’ve been told over and over to cut their child off, kick them out, detach. Some of them cry in relief when they hear there’s another way.

As one South Dakota mom recently put it, “I just couldn’t do any of that. I couldn’t cut him out of my life even though I knew he was using drugs,” she said. “I look at this person and I see a 3-year-old little boy. I understand the need for boundaries, but I’m not going to cut him out of my life.”

Enabling

Like so much with addiction, labels like “enabling” debilitate families and make them feel guilty for wanting to help their loved ones struggling with alcohol and other drugs.

“Stop worrying about enabling! In most cases, the fear of enabling does much more harm than good,” said Dave Jansa, a longtime peer coach and family advocate. “There’s nothing wrong with loving, caring for and wanting the best for your daughter, whether she uses drugs or not.”

For more guidance on boundaries, which are critical in a family with addiction, please visit Face It TOGETHER’s website.

Stigma

Last, but of course not least, let’s be there for the families who need us. Instead of judging a family facing addiction, or wondering what could’ve caused it, offer support. Even just listening – truly listening, without giving advice or applying labels – could be an incredible help.

“We blame and shame ourselves plenty on our own,” the local mom said. “Any support you can provide to a parent going through this is so helpful. Instead of giving that shame, the judgement – believe me, I get plenty of that.”

As you see the powerful stories of hope and resilience this month, as well as ways to get help, don’t forget about the importance of families. Let’s break the stigma and face it better, together.

If your family is impacted by addiction, please reach out to Face It TOGETHER here.

