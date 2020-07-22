5 Things to Know About the Familyfest Fun Cruise Happening this Weekend!

Sponsored - Familyfest Fun Cruise – Free Community Event - Saturday, July 25th

If you are looking for inexpensive ways to get active as a family this weekend and support local businesses, Familyfest Fun Cruise is your answer!

Familyfest Fun Cruise invites families to “cruise” to different businesses between 9am and 2pm on July 25th. At each business, families will find fun activities, prizes, treats, special deals, giveaways and more!

The Familyfest event has been a summertime staple in our community for 11 years. Every year, Familyfest gives families the opportunity to spend a day together exploring new ways to Play, Know & Grow! Due to COVID-19, we changed things up this year and turned Familyfest into a Family Fun Cruise!

What You Need to Know

You can find all of the stops on the cruise below, on our website - familyfestsf.com , on our Facebook Event , or on our Instagram Page . Let us know what places you stop at on the map by using the #familyfestsf. You don’t have to stop at all of the stops on the map! The Familyfest Fun Cruise was built to fit every family! If you are busy in the morning you can do the stops in the afternoon. You can cruise into any of the businesses during the hours of 9am-2pm and let them know you are a part of the Familyfest Fun Cruise! Please note a couple of the businesses have special deals at certain times in the day. To check-out the full map below or visit familyfestsf.com We are making it easier than ever to give back to Children’s Miracle Network. Just text the word “FANCY” to 51555, to make your donation. Check out our Familyfest Facebook page to see videos from Local Survivors and learn why giving is so important! We have a variety of options for stops on the cruise, depending on your comfort level with COVID-19. Some locations have outdoor activities and others are indoors. In some cases, you don’t even have to get out of your car to participate! No matter where you are with your journey, there is safe fun available for your family!

Let’s Cruise Safely!