Six South Dakotans with Amazing Stories—and Brand New Ford F-150s

As you can imagine, a lot has changed about the way people save, spend, and invest their money over one and a half centuries. When First Dakota opened its doors in 1872, the internet and iPhones and digital banking were a long ways away. But at least one thing has stayed constant through the years: good people.

South Dakota is full of good people, and First Dakota dedicated their 150th anniversary to celebrating them—the individuals, families, farmers, and business owners who make this state a great place to call home.

And what better way to celebrate 150 years than to give away brand new Ford F-150 pickups?

Thanking the community with Ford F-150 giveaways

This year First Dakota has gifted several new Ford F-150s to outstanding South Dakotans. They relied on community members to nominate individuals with a unique need, and who have had an outstanding positive impact on those around them.

Without further ado, here are the six amazing truck winners so far this year!

Jesse Bailey

Jesse Bailey has been the Executive Director of Pathways Shelter for the Homeless in Yankton, South Dakota, for the past ten years. Pathways provides a critical service by helping families regain the stability needed to maintain employment and thrive. Jesse and his wife Amy graduated from Mount Marty University and fell in love with Yankton and knew this was where they wanted to set down roots. He uses his personal truck to pick up donations for the shelter and help those moving into new housing.

Tracy Chase

Tracy Chase is a High School Biology teacher, FFA and Student Council Advisor, 4-H leader, devoted wife, and loving mom of three from Salem, South Dakota. She has profoundly impacted the McCook Central School District students and her community. Her servant-style leadership and commitment to students are inspiring. She continually works to provide opportunities for students in the district and across the state.

Moses Idris

After Mosis Idris and his family fled his native country Eritrea, to Sioux Falls, he started high school, graduated, and received a degree from the University of Sioux Falls. Since that time, he has been instrumental in providing area Kunama children a positive experience, keeping them out of trouble, and teaching them to work hard through his community outreach programs.

Doug Mart

Doug Mart from Vermillion, South Dakota, has been a silent angel, steadfast uncle, dedicated step-father, and loyal friend to anyone who knows him. He has helped countless stranded boaters on the Missouri River and through his business, Mart Marine, for decades.

Tim Weidenbach

Higher Power Sports is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization run by Tim Weidenbach. Their mission statement is “To Serve others through Kindness, Compassion, Faith and Servant Leadership.” They do this through character, coaching, keynote speaker presentations, therapy dog visits, mentoring, and service. Higher Power Sports gives distracted driver presentations at area schools and numerous “Be Kind” messages to schools and communities and provides mentorship and leadership to schools and college athletic programs.

Travis Schaefer

Travis and his family of four have had many hardships over the past few years. Numerous trips to the Mayo Clinic while his wife Jessica battled cancer have put them in financial difficulties. Unfortunately, Jessica lost her battle with cancer on September 29, 2021. Travis’ friends and family knew he could use a reliable vehicle during this difficult time, and First Dakota made it a reality.

