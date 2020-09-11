Common Cents on the Prairie: Jodi Schwan talks small business success

Sponsored - When it comes to starting your own business, there are a lot of things that can be uncertain. Can I afford to have employees? Will I make it? How can I save for my retirement?

All of these thoughts crossed the mind of Jodi Schwan as she considered her next career move. With an extensive background in local business journalism, she eventually decided to take the leap and start her own media and content marketing companies.

On the latest episode of Common Cents on the Prairie, a podcast by First National Wealth Management, Jodi sits down with Chief Wealth Management Officer and host of the podcast, Adam Cox. With a strong connection to the local business community and an understanding of marketing and advertising trends, Jodi has experienced great success. She shares more about the journey of becoming a business owner and how she’s thought about managing money along the way.

While all these questions can be daunting, having a helpful financial advisor walking alongside you can help. The team at First National Wealth Management is ready to help. Listen and subscribe to Common Cents on the Prairie for more financial advice that helps make your money work for you.