Free apples and more are available to you at this upcoming Harrisburg event

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, visit https://www.fnbsf.com

How do you like them apples? The First National Bank in Sioux Falls is hosting its next KindnessFirst event at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg on Friday, October 13!

Starting at 4:00 p.m., the first 100 visitors to the orchard will receive a $5 voucher from the local bank that can be used toward admission, a number of activities, food, or items in the store — including a variety of bagged apples.

A hay bale maze, petting zoo, apple cannon range, hay rides, and pony rides are just a few of the many attractions offered at Country Apple Orchard. See you there!

And, make sure to follow First National Bank on Facebook to get updates on other KindnessFirst events happening soon; you never know when you might get the chance for free food or fun.