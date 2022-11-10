5 free ways to get into the holiday spirit this season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First National Bank in Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First National Bank in Sioux Falls, visit https://www.fnbsf.com/

Help us settle a debate: when does the holiday season officially start?

Is it after the first snowfall? Is it after Thanksgiving?

If your answer is neither of those, but actually the day after Halloween, then this one’s for you.

The Sioux Falls area is full of ways to celebrate the holiday season starting in November. And, with the strain the holidays put on everyone’s wallets, we wanted to help you get in the holiday spirit this season for little to no money.

So, our early gift to you is a guide to free ways to celebrate the holidays this year:

Visit the Winter Wonderland at Falls Park

The city of Sioux Falls does a fantastic job of highlighting its namesake in the most festive way each year, and the best part is that it doesn’t cost you a dime to visit the Winter Wonderland.

Last year’s display featured hundreds of thousands of lights and hundreds of lit-up trees; this year, the park will be lit up from November 18, 2022, through January 8, 2023.

As a bonus, First National Bank will be hosting its next KindnessFirst event on opening night of the Winter Wonderland.

Stop by the Falls Overlook Café between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18, to get a free hot chocolate, coffee, or cider and a scoop of Stensland ice cream courtesy of the local bank!

Attend the Pavilion tree lighting ceremony and 30th Annual Parade of Lights

The Washington Pavilion will be lighting up their annual Christmas tree — the largest in Sioux Falls — at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, November 25.

That also happens to be the same night as the 30th Annual Parade of Lights. Win-win!

You can start your night at the corner of 11th St and Main Ave to watch the tree lighting and then move down to Phillips Ave for the parade from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., which makes for a full evening of free holiday cheer.

You’re welcome to watch the parade in front of First National Bank’s newly renovated Downtown building at the corner of 9th and Phillips or add some cheer to your photos with the bank’s Parade of Lights Snapchat filter!

Explore the 605 Made Holiday Market

The 605 Made Holiday Market at Cherapa Place is a great place to find locally made, handmade gifts for the holidays.

The market is free to attend, but you’re of course welcome to spend some money to support local makers and pick up a few unique gifts.

This year’s market, which is co-sponsored by First National Bank, will be open on Saturday, December 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the underground parking garage at Cherapa Place. Come check it out!

Take some time to volunteer

Nothing will put you in the holiday spirit like giving back to others and your community!

Donating to your favorite organizations is a great way to give back during the holidays, but a free alternative is to give nothing but your time by volunteering instead.

This year, try serving a meal at The Banquet, helping out at Feeding South Dakota, or reaching out to your favorite local organizations to see what volunteer opportunities there are — and don’t be surprised if you find yourself volunteering alongside an FNB teammate.

Get out of town

Of course, no one does the holidays like a small-town community.

