How to afford the vacation you’ve always dreamed of

Sponsored - Do you see pictures of your friends’ trips and vacations and feel a little jealous? Do you wonder, “how can they afford all of that?” Have you tried to one-up them and take trips you can’t afford? If you answered yes to any of those questions, you’re likely a victim of “Keeping up with the Joneses.”

This phrase describes how we compare ourselves to those who seem to have it all; for example: they are always on a vacation or a relaxing getaway, with lots of pictures on social media to prove it. If you feel like you don’t measure up to “the Joneses " in your life, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls is offering some tips on how you can take the trips you’ve always dreamed of without going into debt. While it might not be quite the time to take vacations yet, it is a great time to start saving for one!

Common Cents on the Prairie is the Sioux Falls area’s first local financial podcast, hosted by First National Wealth Management. On episode one, “Keeping up with the Joneses,” First National’s Chief Wealth Management Officer, Adam Cox, discusses how you can set financial goals and reach them. Listen now!