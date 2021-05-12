How to teach your kids about money

Sponsored - What’s your first memory about money? Was it a time when your parents told you that you couldn’t buy a certain toy? Or maybe you remember getting a weekly allowance and spending it on soda and candy.

No matter what kind of memories you have about money from your childhood, they’ve probably shaped how you share, save, and spend your money as an adult – for better or for worse.

When you think about it that way, you realize how important it is to teach kids good money habits. But how do you do that? The First National Bank in Sioux Falls is helping parents tackle this question.

On the latest episode of their podcast, Common Cents on the Prairie, host Adam Cox talks through how you can teach your kids good money habits so they don’t end up coming to “The Bank of Mom and Dad” later in life.

