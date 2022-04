Sponsored - When Heather and Amos Kittelson decided to get out of debt, they knew they had to make sacrifices — like selling some pretty important possessions.

On this episode of First National Wealth Management’s podcast, Common Cents on the Prairie, host Adam Cox sits down with the Sioux Falls couple to hear their inspiring story of how they paid off $50,000 of debt and found financial freedom.

Watch the episode below or listen wherever you stream your podcasts.