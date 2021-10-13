Money and Marriage

Sponsored - Talking about money can get uncomfortable; that’s why most people avoid the topic altogether. In fact, a study done by Ally Bank showed that 70% of Americans think it’s rude to talk about money. Maybe they think it becomes “too real” or that they aren’t doing as well as others. Whatever the case, you should actually be talking about your finances often.

On the latest episode of First National Wealth Management’s podcast, Common Cents on the Prairie™, host Adam Cox welcomes back his wife, Diane, to get the conversation started. Together, they answer questions on how they talk about money in their marriage.

Listen to the entire episode by clicking the player below or find it wherever you stream your podcasts.

https://www.fnbsf.com/