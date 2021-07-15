Navigating the noise: What you should know about the market, low interest rates, cryptocurrencies

Navigating the noise: What you should know about the market, low interest rates, cryptocurrencies

Sponsored - Cryptocurrencies? Meme investing? Gambling? A lot has changed over the last year, making it even more confusing on what investors should do.

On the latest episode of First National Wealth Management’s podcast, Common Cents on the Prairie™, host Adam Cox is joined by Paul Lehman, Head of Bank/Trust Group at Dimensional Fund Advisors. They discuss everything from cryptocurrencies to low interest rates, and how you can navigate it all.

Listen to the entire episode by clicking the player below or find it wherever you stream your podcasts.