Nominate Your Favorite Local Non-Profit to Win $2,500!

Sponsored - September marks the 135th anniversary of The First National Bank in Sioux Falls! They’re celebrating by giving away a total of $10,000 to local non-profits through their annual #FNBGiveFirst digital competition. At the end, four non-profits will each receive $2,500.

This year’s GiveFirst competition will once again be bracket-style. Think March Madness, but with your favorite non-profits. To be eligible, non-profits must be 501(c)3 organizations located within a 50-mile radius of 100 S. Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104.

Non-profits can be nominated online at http://www.fnbsf.com/nominate until September 14. This is where the competition starts: with a limited number of spots up for grabs, only the 32 organizations with the most nominations will make it into the bracket and move on.

The more times an organization is nominated, the higher they will be seeded in the bracket. Then, in the remaining weeks, the non-profits will face-off until one from each division remains. Once the bracket rounds start, you can vote each week online.

Find all the voting details on the Bank’s website, and stay tuned to their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts for updates!