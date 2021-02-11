The Psychology of Money: Lessons on Wealth, Greed, & Happiness

Sponsored - If you’re looking for a way to save more, grow your investment portfolio, or get out of debt, you’ll want to listen to the latest episode of Common Cents on the Prairie, a podcast by First National Wealth Management.

Host Adam Cox is joined by Morgan Housel, award-winning author of The Psychology of Money. As a finance writer, Morgan has studied some of the world’s most successful investors, and he’s learned a thing or two about how they’ve reached that point. Throughout the episode, he shares how those insights can help you reach your financial goals, from paying off your house to maximizing the compounding on your investments.

Click below to find it on our website, or stream it wherever you get your podcasts.