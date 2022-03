Sponsored - Timing the market. Trading. Rebalancing. If you’re investing, chances are you’re taking part in one or more of these activities. But are you doing any of them right?

On the latest episode of First National Wealth Management’s podcast, Common Cents on the Prairie™, host Adam Cox and portfolio manager Sarah Madison break down the top five secrets of successful investors and how to apply them to your portfolio.

Watch the episode below or find it wherever you stream your podcasts.

https://www.fnbsf.com/