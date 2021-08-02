Should you buy a house right now?

Sponsored - Whether you’re trying to buy your first home or you’re ready to upgrade, the housing market is hot. Homes are selling for tens of thousands of dollars over asking price, inspections are being waived, and homes are on the market only for a matter of hours, and sometimes just minutes.

What gives? You’ve probably heard reasons like low inventory and low interest rates, but it takes experts to tell you what’s going on in Sioux Falls specifically.

On the latest episode of First National Wealth Management’s podcast, Common Cents on the Prairie™, host Adam Cox sat down with Ryan Dean, FNB’s Mortgage Manager, and Danielle Konechne, co-owner of Fisher Sisters Real Estate. They cover what you need to know about buying a home right now.

Listen to the entire episode by watching the video below or find it wherever you stream your podcasts.