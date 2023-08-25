3 signs that your banking relationship may be over

Sponsored - Your finances are one of the most crucial aspects of your life and play into pretty much everything else, like your mental and physical health, your quality of life and even your happiness.

That’s why it’s so important to have a banking relationship that meets your needs and helps to give you the best financial life possible.

Whether you do all of your banking with one financial institution or have different relationships with multiple banks, it might be time to consider the following signs that you’re in an unhealthy relationship — and that you should make the switch to a different bank.

They no longer share the same values as you

Do you get frustrated because your bank keeps switching names? Have they lost touch with their core values in a continuing effort to grow bigger and bigger?

This is a major red flag that it may be time to end that banking relationship.

After all, why would you want to keep your money with a financial institution that doesn’t value the things that are most important to you, such as your family, your community and financial independence?

At First National Bank, our values haven’t changed for 138 years. We began as a family-owned community bank in 1885, and we’ve remained that way ever since.

Plus, our FIRST Values — Family, Independence & Innovation, Relationships, Stewardship, and Teamwork — are our cornerstone for doing business. Serving our communities always has been and always will be our first priority, and if all of that aligns with your values, then we’d love to have you on board.

They don’t support your goals and dreams

Whether it be to buy a new car, retire early, upgrade your home to accommodate your growing family, or any number of other financial goals, if your current bank isn’t making an effort to help you get there, then it’s probably time to switch.

Meanwhile, when you open an account at FNB, we assign a dedicated Personal Banker to help you assess and achieve your financials goals — whatever they may be.

We also have lots of account options to get you where you want to be financially.

From an interest-earning checking account to a starter savings account for your kids, we can help you determine the right options for your needs and then guide you all the way to achieving your financial goals and dreams.

They don’t help you grow and become your best self

Once you opened your account with your current bank, was that it?

If they took you in and then left you to your own devices, it’s probably time to move on to a financial institution that’s willing to put in a little more effort.

At FNB, we’re constantly providing ways to help you grow and work towards becoming your best self, financially speaking.

Our blog is chock-full of financial education, news and money tips that you can access anytime, anywhere.

Furthermore, we release new episodes of our financial education podcast, Common Cents on the Prairie™, monthly — and we cover a wide range of topics from retirement planning to successful investing to teaching your kids about money and much, much more. (P.S. We’re always open to new ideas, so let us know if you have one!)

Oh, and those Personal Bankers we mentioned previously? They’re here to help you find new ways to grow and succeed, whether it be a home loan to purchase your first house, a student checking account for you or your teen to start learning good financial habits, or our Learning to Fly Program to put your kids on the right financial track early.

Is it time to make a change?

If any or all of these signs that your banking relationship might be over were true for you, and if you’re ready to make the switch to a bank that’s known for its successful relationships, then we can help.

Our automated account switching solution, ClickSWITCH, will provide you with a seamless switching experience — so you can move your automatic payments and direct deposits to FNB with ease and start experiencing the healthiest banking relationship of your life.

You can learn more about ClickSWITCH here or visit a branch to make the switch today!