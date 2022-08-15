This is the leading stressor for 63% of Americans

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First National Bank in Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First National Bank in Sioux Fall, visit https://www.fnbsf.com/.

Money is the leading stressor in the lives of 63% of Americans. But, what if it didn’t have to be? On the latest episode of Common Cents on the Prairie™, bestselling author and Ramsey Solutions personality Dr. John Delony breaks down how owning your past financial trauma can help you change your money destiny and reduce your financial stress for good. You can watch the full episode below or listen to it on your favorite podcast app!