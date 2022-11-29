Want to be better with your money in 2023? This podcast can help

The new year is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start planning your resolutions for 2023!

Based on current economic pressures and rising inflation, we wouldn’t be surprised if many of you are making money-related resolutions for the new year — and this podcast by First National Wealth Management can help you out with that.

Common Cents on the Prairie™, the first financial podcast in the Sioux Falls area, has episodes covering a wide range of money topics with guidance for whatever resolutions you may have. Here are a few episodes to get you started:

Saving for retirement

No matter how close or far away retirement is for you, it’s always a good idea to make your retirement savings a top priority in the new year.

For the best tips on saving for retirement, watch the most popular episode in this category: “Retirement Planning is More Than Just Numbers.”

Talking more openly about money

The truth is, the more we talk about money, the better off we’re all going to be.

In fact, Common Cents on the Prairie™ has a series called “How We Money,” where couples come on the podcast to discuss how they talk about and manage money matters in their relationship.

You can watch the most popular episode in this category — “How We Money: Finding Financial Freedom” — below.

Becoming a better investor

Especially with the uncertain state of the markets right now, you might be looking to improve your portfolio heading into the new year.

For the best tips on successful investing, watch the most popular episode in this category: “5 Secrets to Successful Investing.”

Understanding the psychology of money

It’s about time we all started to put more of the personal into personal finance.

In 2023, try making a resolution to better understand the behavioral side of money — why you do what you do when it comes to your finances — so you can improve the other areas of your financial life.

You can start by watching the most popular episode in this category: “The Psychology of Money.”

You can find all 35 episodes of Common Cents on the Prairie™ on YouTube or your favorite podcast app. And if you’re looking for more help with your 2023 resolutions, send the team at First National Wealth Management a note!