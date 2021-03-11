Want to build wealth for your future? Make these small changes today

Want to build wealth for your future? Make these small changes today

Sponsored - The average American in their 60s only has $182,100 in their retirement account. Does that sound like enough to live on in retirement to you? The cost of healthcare-related expenses alone could eat up those savings.

If you want to start building your retirement savings, tune in to the latest episode of First National Wealth Management’s podcast, Common Cents on the Prairie.

Host Adam Cox sits down with FNB’s Wealth Advisory Manager, Don Rahn, to share some small changes that you can make in your finances today that will build wealth for your future.

Stream it now by clicking the player below or find it wherever you stream your podcasts!