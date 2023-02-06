3 ways to optimize your year-end bonus

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, visit https://www.fnbsf.com

Now that the year-end financials are finalized, you might be looking for ways to put your bonus from 2022 to good use.

It’s important to enjoy some of that money guilt-free — but also to use it wisely to accomplish your long-term financial goals.

Here are three ways you can optimize your year-end bonus in 2023:

Invest in your future

If your employer provides the option to defer a portion of your bonus to your 401(k) or another retirement plan, do it!

Simply elect to have your employer defer the same percentage (or more, if possible) as you normally contribute from each paycheck, and then let compounding do the rest of the work — your future self will thank you.

Treat yourself

You earned this bonus, after all, so take a portion of that money and splurge on something you want.

This could be anything: a new driver to improve your golf game, a five-star dinner with your significant other, front row seats to see your favorite artist in concert, that leather jacket you’ve been eyeing for months, anything!

Spend that portion freely and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Prioritize your financial goals

Where you currently are in your financial life might dictate how this looks for you, but you can put that extra money toward reaching your financial and investment goals — whatever they may be.

The experts at First National Wealth Management advise the following hierarchy when it comes to accumulating long-term wealth:

Replenish your emergency fund.

Pay down high-interest debt (credit cards, personal loans, etc.).

Make contributions to other savings for short- or medium-term expenses (a down payment for a house, a new car, a vacation, etc.).

Contribute to or open an IRA for long-term tax-advantaged investing (starting in 2023, the IRS will increase contribution limits for IRAs from $6,000 to $6,500).

Contribute to or open a taxable investment account for long-term investing.

If you’d like more information on what to do with excess bonus funds, send the team at First National Wealth Management a note; they would be happy to discuss which investment options are right for you!