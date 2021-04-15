What do financial advisors and this HGTV personality have in common?

Sponsored - IRAs, 401(k)s, retirement, investments, stocks, mutual funds… It’s a lot to figure out.

First National Wealth Management is working to make managing your money and planning for retirement easier by offering personal finance tips and tricks on their podcast, Common Cents on the Prairie. If you’re a fan of HGTV, you’ll recognize their latest guest.

Jim Rasberry is a regular on the network’s hit show, Home Town, where hosts Ben and Erin Napier have joined forces with some fellow community members, like Jim, to revitalize their historic, rural town of Laurel, Mississippi.

When he’s not helping out the Home Town crew, Jim is a financial advisor. And like First National, he’s a fiduciary. That means he holds himself and his firm to a higher standard of investment management and is driven by nothing but providing results for clients.

On the episode, Jim and host, Adam Cox, talk through questions you should ask your financial advisor so you can know you’re working with someone who will always do what’s best for you, like a fiduciary. If your current advisor is not a fiduciary, set up a meeting with First National, and experience the difference.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking the player below, or stream it wherever you get your podcasts.