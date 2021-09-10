When it comes to investing, are we our own worst enemies?

So, you’re just getting into the finance game. You do your own trading on Robinhood. You’re always watching the markets, looking for the next big thing. It might seem like you’ve found a way to make your own money, with no need for paying an advisor. But when it comes to maximizing your returns, could you actually be your own worst enemy?

On this episode of First National Wealth Management’s podcast, Common Cents on the Prairie , host Adam Cox sits down with Dr. Daniel Crosby, Chief Behavioral Officer at Orion Advisor Solutions. With a Ph.D. in clinical psychology (thanks to the influence of his father, who’s a financial advisor), Dr. Crosby is an expert on all things behavioral finance. They have a great conversation about how human nature can actually be detrimental when it comes to making decisions about money.

