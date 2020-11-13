Great Plains Zoo Brings Safe and Fun Changes to Christmas with Santa

Sponsored - Every year, the Great Plains Zoo brings the North Pole to the Sioux Empire area through Breakfast with Santa! While it may look a little different this year, there will be plenty of holiday fun to be had! Here are the Top 5 Reasons to visit Santa at the Great Plains Zoo this year:

1. VIP Breakfast: This year, Great Plains Zoo is offering an exclusive VIP experience: Breakfast with Santa! Join us in our Great Room completely decorated for Christmas as Santa comes to visit. Spend time with Santa, drop off your wish list letter, and enjoy a catered breakfast with Santa while learning about some of GPZoo’s education animals. On top of a fun 2-hour experience, guests will leave with a holiday ornament to add to their tree at home! Book your VIP experience today as tickets are extremely limited to manage capacity: www.greatzoo.org!

2. Outdoor Santa Sessions: Are you socially distancing but still want to have the opportunity to bring your children to see Santa? From 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, Santa will be available for sessions in the Plaza! Great Plains Zoo staff will assist in keeping the line to visit Santa socially distanced and the event is capacity managed, requiring bookings ahead of time by the hour to limit large crowds. Drop off your Santa letters and have an opportunity for photos with Santa! Don’t forget to explore the rest of the Zoo when you’re done, including various Zookeeper chats throughout the day! Book your session online before they are sold out: www.greatzoo.org!

3. Animal Christmas Gift Opening: Santa is coming to your Great Plains Zoo to drop off presents for all the animals that call the zoo home. Watch some of your favorite animals open their gifts and enjoy their enrichment for the day while our professional GPZookeepers tell you all about the animals and why enrichment is so important for animals under human care. You’ll see gifts opened by Amur Tigers, Snow Monkeys, Brown Bears, African Painted Dogs, Bison, and Camels!

4. Winter Wonderland: Your Great Plains Zoo is a beautiful campus at all times of the year. Our Plaza will be set up like a winter wonderland, full of white lights and decorated Christmas trees. Many of our animals are more active in the winter, including our Amur Tigers and Snow Leopard. Don’t miss a chance to see them playing around in their element! Visit our Gift Shop for warm treats or the perfect holiday gift for anyone in your life, and don’t forget to round up for conservation!