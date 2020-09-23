Great Plains Zoo Brings Spooktacular Changes to ZooBoo 2020

Sponsored - Every year, the Great Plains Zoo thrills adults and children alike with ZooBoo, a Halloween extravaganza! While it may look a little different this year, there will be plenty of Spooktacular fun to be had!

1. New Extended Hours: Great Plains Zoo (GPZoo) will be having a Hallo-tastic weekend October 23-25 for ZooBoo! Starting with our Frightful Friday night from 5:30-8:30 pm, your weekend can be full of Halloween fun and lots tricks and treats! It will be a scream! Saturday and Sunday hours will be 10 am – 5 pm, which allows for more opportunities to visit and spread out the crowds. Your safety is top of mind this year, and we think these hours will assist in that venture. Guests will also be the first to experience ZooBoo at GPZoo with animals out. Come show off your ghoulish costumes to your favorite animals!

2. Capacity Controlled Event: This year, we encourage everyone to buy tickets online starting September 25 since the event will be capacity controlled to help with crowding, lines, and overall guest experience. Plus, when you buy your tickets online, you receive a discounted pricing! Psst… members save the most, so don’t forget to renew your membership before purchasing tickets! In fact, a typical family of four would save $22 purchasing a family membership for ZooBoo tickets!

3. 45-acres of Open Land: Worried about trick-or-treating with crowds? We have 45-acres of beautiful space at GPZoo and we intend on using all of it! This year the entire Zoo will be open and walkable and we will not be doing a one-way path. Enjoy our Zoo from Australia to the African Savannah, see your favorite animals Saturday and Sunday, and enjoy the Zoo decked out in its best spooky décor!

4. ‘Sensory Saturday’: Do you have a child that has sensory needs and coming to large events like this can sometimes be difficult? On Saturday morning from 9-10 am, a special time slot was created to allow those guests with sensory needs to experience ZooBoo with less hustle and bustle. The usual ‘grab bags’ we will be providing will have an additional sensory item inside for these guests. Your Great Plains Zoo is working to be accessible to everyone!

5. Haunted Rides: Our Creepy Carrousel will be back for another year! Plus, we’ve added our Spooky Savannah Express Train rides into the mix! Hop onto the haunted version of the Savannah Express and venture through the haunted lands of the Zoo, with ghosts and ghouls at every turn! Each ride is only $2 and will definitely give your little ones a thrill!

Tickets for ZooBoo 2020 go on sale Friday, September 25th. Membership discounts are available. Learn about all things ZooBoo 2020 and purchase tickets at https://greatzoo.org/zooboo.