Great Plains Zoo Partners to Save Rare Butterfly

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Great Plains Zoo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Great Plains Zoo, visit https://greatzoo.org/.

The Dakota Skipper and Pollinators

The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History is partnering with the Minnesota Zoo’s Prairie Butterfly Conservation Program to help save the Dakota skipper (Hesperia dacotae) which is listed by the IUCN as Endangered. This rare butterfly acts as an indicator species meaning that the health of the environment in which it is found can be measured by the health of the species. Indicator species are typically much more susceptible to small changes in the environment than more robust species. Typically, if the surrounding environment is experiencing negative factors like pollution, disease etc. the indicator species are the first to become affected usually ending up in their passing. Their passing is the first warning that the habitat is out of balance and if things are not corrected, naturally or otherwise, more species could suffer the same fate.

This summer the Great Plains Zoo is spending time with biologists at field sites working with the skipper. This work involves the releasing of captive reared Dakota skippers and monitoring the populations in those areas.

Adult butterflies begin flying mid-summer, mate and lay eggs. Caterpillars grow until late September, and then hunker down at the base of the grass near the soil for the winter. The caterpillars wake in the late spring and begin feeding and growing again. As a nectar feeder, Dakota skippers are one of many important prairie pollinators and a valuable indicator of prairie ecosystem health.

The Fernson Zoo Brew for 2020 will be Pollinator focused with the Dakota skipper highlighted on the can. The brewery and Hy-Vee will then donate a portion of sales to the Great Plains Zoo for their conservation efforts with pollinators. The emptied can may also be returned to the Zoo to exchange for a packet of wildflowers, promoting habitats for pollinators as well as recycling.

