Great Plains Zoo Spreading Holiday Joy Through Giving Back

Sponsored - The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History is getting ready for the holidays by giving back! The zoo and its team members are joining in community efforts to provide a holiday for those in need and giving the community an opportunity to give back to their favorite animals, too!

The zoo’s staff is excited to start the holiday season off right, placing a Giving Tree in their break room area for team members to help give back to the community. The tree is full of items The Children’s Inn is needing this winter season, and the staff will be purchasing and wrapping items for a group donation. Staff members are also collecting monetary donations for The Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

“It’s important to us to give back. As a non-profit ourselves, we know how much it means when those donated items come in when you really need them most!” Becky Dewitz, Great Plains Zoo CEO said.

The Sioux Falls community also has an opportunity to give back to the Great Plains Zoo, and specifically its animals. A Giving Tree has been set up inside The Delbridge Museum of Natural History with items from the zoo’s Amazon Wish List. Items range from PVC piping used to build enrichment items for several animals to KONGs for certain animals to play with to more everyday use items like broom heads and heat lamps.

“Every animal has a particular set of needs, and it’s our responsibility to make sure those needs are met. We can’t tell you how much we appreciate when the community reaches out to give us a hand. It’s the best Christmas gift we at Great Plains Zoo could ask for,” said Matt Eschenbrenner, Director of Animal Care and Conservation.

If you’re unable to make it to the zoo to pull an item from the Giving Tree, you can view their Amazon Wish List here and send items directly to the zoo.

You can also pick up great holiday gifts at Great Plains Zoo this season! Memberships are 15% off until 12/15 when you call in or visit the zoo’s admission window—the perfect gift for those looking to spend more quality time. You can also adopt an animal, providing financial assistance to that animal breed and a certificate for the animal lover in your life, or pick up your favorite plush or clothing item from the zoo’s Gift Shop and round up for conservation.

The holiday season of giving is definitely in full swing at your Great Plains Zoo!