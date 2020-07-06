Great Plains Zoo: Working to Save Animals from Extinction

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Great Plains Zoo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Great Plains Zoo, visit Great Plains Zoo Online.

Besides being a fun place to take your family and learn about many different animal species, zoos play an important role in maintaining animal populations that have dwindling populations in the wild. Zoos are frequently compared to “Arks,” acting as locations to maintain genetic diversity for species in need and creating insurance populations as habitats in the wild shrink or become altered. Some zoos, like The Great Plains Zoo, are involved with captive breeding programs with goals of getting those offspring into the wild. They are monitored for an initial period until it is determined safe for the individual animal, giving them the best chance to thrive in the wild. In the case of some species, they are actually extinct in the wild and only exist in zoos. Their survival as a species is completely dependent on maintaining them in a zoological setting with maintaining good genetic diversity and in hopes that one day they can return to the wild.

The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, SD is an Accredited AZA zoo, and every species that is housed there is critiqued and debated. AZA zoos are held to the highest standard with the absolute best care given to their animals. Species conservation is one of their most important goals. Numerous staff members at the Great Plains Zoo and Institutional Representatives for individual species are involved with species survival plans or SSP’s. It is their responsibility to remain in contact with the SSP coordinator for their species and share any beneficial information. The Great Plains Zoo also does a lot of collection planning with many decidions made based on what species to house based on their status in the wild and ability to successfully reproduce in captivity.

Most recently, the Great Plains Zoo has worked with the SSP to bring in Yuri, a male Amur tiger, to potentially breed with their female tigers. They are also in the process to bring in a breeding pair of Chinese alligators, a critically endangered species.

In some cases, the Great Plains Zoo is requested to house animals temporarily, so they may be able to become included in a breeding program at a later time. The Great Plains Zoo strives to get animals where they are most needed, even if it means transferring an animal from a popular exhibit to another zoo where they can be paired with a suitable mate.

Visit the Association of Zoos and Aquariums online to find out more about species conservation.