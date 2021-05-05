Top Reasons to Attend Cinco de Rhino at Great Plains Zoo

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Great Plains Zoo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Great Plains Zoo, visit https://greatzoo.org/

One of the cornerstones of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History’s mission is conservation. Protecting endangered animals and wild places is the driver behind all the zoo does, from educating children about animal species from around the globe to offering a round up for conservation option when you purchase your ticket; everything circles back to the goal of saving animals from extinction. In that vein, GPZ has added several events for 2021 that focus on conservation and education, including the upcoming Cinco de Rhino event on May 8 that focuses on one of the world’s most endangered species: the Black Rhino. So, why visit May 8? We’ve got the best reasons for you!

1. Rhino Experiences Not only will visitors have the opportunity to view GPZ’s 3 Black Rhinos Jubba, Imara, and Komati, but they will also have a few opportunities to watch GPZ’s professional Zookeepers work with these majestic animals. Visitors can experience a training display, a Zookeeper chat, and even an opportunity to watch Imara have her footwork done! Learn all about the Black Rhino, the threats that face them, and the boots on the ground conservation work being done by GPZ. Hear from Conservation Biologist Dr. Jeff Muntifering right from Namibia, where GPZ’s conservation efforts focus and see footage of Black Rhinos in the wild. After you’ve explored the exhibit, take our scavenger hunt quiz. 5 winners will get their very own plush Rhino!

2. Two words: Tacos. Margaritas. GPZ’s ROAR Café is offering up a new and improved menu starting May 1, crafted by a professional executive chef. With several new items available for purchase, what better time to enjoy one of the new dishes, a walking taco, than at Cinco de Rhino? GPZ will also have Cayman Jack margaritas and Corona beer available for purchase on this date only. Tacos, margaritas, and rhinos? We’re there for it!

3. Exclusive Rhino Apparel New food items aren’t the only thing that’s new in May: GPZ’s Gift Shop will start offering an exclusive line of Black Rhino apparel. With each purchase of this clothing line, a percentage will go toward GPZ’s Black Rhino conservation efforts in Namibia. Suit up to save the Black Rhinos!

4. It Makes a Difference The Black Rhino experiences of the day are included in the cost of admission in an effort to encourage visitors to join in. Each time you visit GPZ or purchase a membership, you make a difference by helping to continue the mission of saving wild animals in wild places. Extinction is permanent, and only by working together in an ‘all hands on deck’ approach will we ensure the long term survival of this marvelous species.

“We hope to demonstrate that even a smaller zoo like Great Plains Zoo can make a massive impact on the ground for a critically endangered species, something all South Dakotans can be proud of and other zoos may aspire towards!” – Conservation Biologist Dr. Jeff Muntifering

To learn more about the event, visit: https://greatzoo.org/events/cinco-de-rhino