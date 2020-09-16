Top 5 Reasons to Visit the Great Plains Zoo This Fall

Sponsored -The following content is created on behalf of Great Plains Zoo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Great Plains Zoo, visit Great Plains Zoo Online.

Did you know, most zoos serve as a vehicle for conservation and preservation. Not only is the zoo a great place to learn as you have fun, but participating in zoo activities and events will bring much needed funds that are used to help save and maintain educational and preservation efforts. There’s no better time than the Fall to visit Great Plains Zoo!

1. Active Animals: Your Great Plains Zoo is home to a variety of animals, each of which have different climates they thrive in. As a South Dakota Zoo, we are home to several animals that actually prefer the cold! Snow Monkeys, Amur Tigers, and Snow Leopards are just a few of the animals that become significantly more active in the cooler temperatures. While they may spend the summer days looking for shade from the heat, the fall temperatures make them far more curious toward visitors and be playful. If you’re a big cat fan, the fall is definitely the time for you!

2. ZooBoo: ZooBoo is a Halloween staple in Sioux Falls! This year we’ve made some changes to provide a safer and more enjoyable experience for all. ZooBoo 2020 will be October 23 from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm, October 24 10 am – 5 pm, and October 25 10 am – 5 pm. The Zoo will be hosting a ‘Sensory Saturday’ from 9 am – 10 am on the 24th for those with sensory needs. Visitors can enjoy access to the entire Zoo campus in a free-flowing format. Kids can pick up their ZooBoo Grab Bags containing sweet treats and goodies from our sponsors, and even enjoy a ride on our Creepy Carrousel or Spooky Savannah Express Train! Tickets go on sale September 25: greatzoo.org/zooboo!

3. Family Camp Outs: Have you ever wanted to spend the night at the Zoo? Now you can! Pitch your tents at the far end of the Zoo by Rhinos and enjoy an evening of learning and fun! Guests have the opportunity to explore the Zoo after dark (with one of our Education Specialists, of course!), enjoy animal encounters, have some fire pit fun, and take a tour of the Zoo before it opens the next morning. These camp outs are going into the fall and selling out quick. Learn more at greatzoo.org/education!

4. Beautiful Fall Foliage: We have to admit that our 45-acre campus is beautiful at all times of the year, but it’s especially gorgeous in the fall. Enjoy the changing colors of the leaves and the crisp air that flows by as you wind your way through the paths of the Zoo. If you’re looking for a way to bring the family together safely outdoors or just enjoy a good walk, it’s the place to be. The peak time for fall foliage in South Dakota is the first week of October.

5. Watch Our Babies Grow: With two new Snow Monkey babies, a Kangaroo joey, and a Pallas Cat kitten, your Great Plains Zoo will be busy with our little ones this fall! Don’t miss a second of them growing up because it sure goes by fast! In fact, with a Great Plains Zoo membership, you don’t have to! Enjoy unlimited visits 361 days a year, discounts around the Zoo, and members-only discounts on special events like ZooBoo. To purchase a new membership or renew a previous one, visit greatzoo.org/membership.

Not only is Fall a GREAT time to visit, it’s also a perfect time to consider a membership. A Great Plains Zoo membership is your best value for year-round fun! As a member, enjoy the Zoo as often as you wish, whether for the day, an afternoon or an hour – whatever fits your schedule best. You’ll also receive discounts for special events, merchandise and even discounts to 150+ reciprocal zoos and aquariums. Plus, your membership will help support the Zoo’s conservation projects in Sioux Falls and around the globe.