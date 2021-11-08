Sponsored - Every year, the Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) brings the North Pole to the Sioux Empire area through Santa at the Zoo! Here are the Top 5 Reasons to visit Santa at the Great Plains Zoo on Dec. 4 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm this year:

1. Santa, of course!: There’s nothing more exciting than visiting Santa during the holiday season! GPZ is excited to offer a great opportunity for children to visit with Santa and share all their Christmas dreams while Mom has a chance to snap a photo! Santa will be positioned in a rocker with a Christmas-themed background just ready for that picture-perfect moment.

2. Animals Enjoying Holiday Enrichment: While Santa is visiting, he will be dropping off gifts for all the animals! Watch some of your favorite animals open their gifts starting at 1:00 pm and enjoy their holiday-themed enrichment items for the day while our professional Zookeepers tell you all about the animals and why enrichment is so important for animals under human care.

3. Holiday-Themed Crafts: If your child hasn’t written their letter to Santa yet, no problem! GPZ will have a letter-writing station available where children can write a letter to Santa and drop it in our special North Pole mailbox! They’ll be sure all your messages are delivered safe and sound. There will also be a creation station set up to make your own reindeer food! While every house leaves out cookies and milk, we’ll be sure you have something special for Santa’s flying helpers on Christmas Eve night.

4. Take-Home Cookie Decorating Kits: The first 750 children through the doors on this day will also get the special opportunity to take home their own cookie decorating kits created by Twisted Sisters Sweetz! Each kit will contain a mini cookie, 2 piping bags of frosting, and instructions for you to have your own decorating experience at home with family and friends!

5. Purchase or Renew a GPZoo Membership for 15% Off: If you haven’t been to the Zoo in a while, it might be the perfect time to stop by the admissions window to renew or purchase a membership. From Nov. 15 – Dec. 6, 2021, all GPZ memberships and renewals are 15% off!

Visiting Santa at the Zoo is the perfect time to renew your membership and purchase one for someone you love at a discounted rate!

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit: https://greatzoo.org/events/santa-at-the-zoo