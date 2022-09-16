Planning to attend the Showcase of Remodeled Homes & Outdoor Living Showcase? Read this first!

Planning to attend the Showcase of Remodeled Homes & Outdoor Living Showcase? Read this first!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Home Builders of the Sioux Empire and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Home Builders of the Sioux Empire, visit https://www.hbasiouxempire.com/showcase/.

The Showcase of Remodeled Homes™ and Outdoor Living Showcase™ is coming to the Sioux Empire October 1-2, 2022.

This year’s event features unique projects both inside and outside allowing you to get fresh ideas to transform your home. Industry professionals will be onsite to answer any questions you may have for a future project. Below you will find some helpful tips to make your tour of the Showcase of Remodeled Homes™ and Outdoor Living Showcase™ successful.

1. Is there a cost?

Purchase a $5 punch at the first home you visit. This punch card allows you access into all the participating indoor and outdoor projects (10 and under are free).

2. How do I plan my route?

Homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, and Tea. You are welcome to begin at any home on the either day of the event. There is not a specific order to view the homes. You can view the map by visiting https://www.hbasiouxempire.com/showcase/.

3. Is photography allowed?

When you arrive at a home, ask the representative for permission before taking photos. These events are a great place to gather ideas for your home, but remember, these professionals put in hours of work into creating these homes and if they ask that no photographs be taken, please be respectful of their request.

4. Is food and/or drink allowed in the homes?

To ensure we are keeping these residents’ homes clean, food and drink is prohibited at all homes featured in this event.

5. Are shoes allowed in the homes?

For indoor projects, shoes are not allowed, and socks are required. We recommend wearing shoes that are easy to put on and off. Outdoor projects may have grassy or rocky terrain so plan accordingly.

We home to see you at the 2022 Showcase of Remodeled Homes™ and Outdoor Living Showcase™ October 1-2!