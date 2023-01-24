Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Touchstone Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touchstone Energy, visit https://www.yourcooppower.com/.

Jackson Schander is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Jackson is from Yankton, SD, located within Bon Homme-Yankton Electric Assn., a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Jackson is involved in acappella choir, all state choir, and National Honor Society.

Jackson will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

Learn more about Jackson at https://www.yourcooppower.com/scholar-of-the-week