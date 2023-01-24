Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Touchstone Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touchstone Energy, visit https://www.yourcooppower.com/

Juliann Seeley is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Juliann is from Beresford, SD, located within Southeastern Electric Coop, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Juliann is involved in National Honor Society, HOSA-Future Healthcare Leaders, volleyball, band, powerlifting, and softball.

Juliann will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

Learn more about Juliann at https://www.yourcooppower.com/scholar-of-the-week.