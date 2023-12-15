One-on-One Training for How You Learn & Think? That’s Genius!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of LearningRx and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about LearningRx visit https://www.learningrx.com/

LearningRx stands out as a dynamic learning hub catering to individuals of various ages seeking to fortify their foundational skills for improved learning and critical thinking.

Through personalized one-on-one training, the focus is on enhancing essential cognitive abilities such as attention span, memory, and information processing speed, alongside core skills essential for reading, math, and effective studying.

Before training begins, a thorough cognitive skills assessment is conducted to identify specific areas for improvement.

The seven core cognitive skills:

Attention – The ability to focus and stay on task.

Processing speed – how quickly you can do a simple mental activity.

Working memory – Keeping information long enough to use and then letting it go.

Logic & reasoning - Planning/strategy ~ how am I going to do this? Where should I start?

Auditory processing – The ability to blend/segment and analyze sounds.

Visual processing - The ability to create the movie in your head, read maps, visualize.

Long-term memory – The ability to recall, remember, make good associations from past information.

Each person is then provided with an individualized training plan, incorporating engaging yet challenging activities and games to elevate learning and thinking skills.

Importantly, LearningRx addresses the root causes of learning challenges, offering tailored plans for individuals with ADHD, dyslexia, autism, and other learning differences.

Whether individuals are grappling with academic challenges or seeking cognitive improvement, brain training proves beneficial. To embark on the brain training journey for oneself or a family member, a personalized consultation with LearningRx is just one call away.

If you want more information, visit https://www.learningrx.com/