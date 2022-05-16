LifeScape Employee Spotlight: Meet Betty

Sponsored - Finding happiness in what you do for a living. It’s key to LifeScape Direct Support Professional Betty Savice Baysah’s way of life and is why she’s been empowering people to live their best life for over a decade. Her “LifeScape Journey” is just one of many and gives you insight into how a career at LifeScape can change your life.

>>>VIDEO<<<

It’s time to take action and visit LifeScape’s Western Avenue facility on Wednesday, May 25th for a Walk-In Hiring Event. Just go to the main entrance at 4100 South Western Avenue anytime on the 25th from 11am – 7pm. To learn more or to see what positions are available, just go to www.lifescapesd.org/careers.