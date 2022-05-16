LifeScape Employee Spotlight: Meet Cliff

Sponsored - Every day at LifeScape is a different day. It’s not your usual 9-5, Monday-Friday job. It’s exciting, it’s adventurous, but most importantly it’s rewarding. Clifton Marshall is a Coordinator of Support Services at LifeScape and says his “LifeScape Journey” is full of surprises.

If you’re looking for a change, a career, mark your calendars for this Wednesday, May 25th. LifeScape is holding a Walk-In Hiring Event from 11am – 7pm at their facility located at 4100 South Western Avenue. To see what positions are available or to discover more about LifeScape just go to www.lifescapesd.org/careers.